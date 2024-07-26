SJVN Surges To Five-Month High On Rs 14,000-Crore Order Win

Share of SJVN Ltd. jumped over 13% on Friday after it bagged a Rs 13,947-crore pumped-storage project in Mizoram. Earlier today, about 1.25 million shares of the power generation company were traded in a block deal, according to Bloomberg.

The company received a letter of intent from the Mizoram government for the allotment of the Darzo Lui Pumped Storage Project, marketing SJVN's first venture in the state.

The Darzo Lui Pumped Storage Project, with an installed capacity of 2,400 megawatts, is proposed to be developed across Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui River. The project has an estimated completion cost of Rs 13,947.5. It is designed as an on-stream closed-loop pumped storage project, consisting of eight units of 300 megawatts each.