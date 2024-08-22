Singapore Government Buys 0.63% Stake In PNB Housing Finance

NDTV ProfitMarketsSingapore Government Buys 0.63% Stake In PNB Housing Finance
As of June, Asia Opportunities V held a 5.19% stake in the housing finance company.

22 Aug 2024, 08:16 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: PNB Housing Finance website)</p></div>
A portfolio investor of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. sold a stake worth Rs 676 crore through open market transactions on Thursday. The stake was sold at a discount of roughly 3% as compared to the close in the previous day on the BSE.

Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) Ltd. divested 3% or 78 lakh shares at Rs 866.7 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the BSE.

The buyer was the Government of Singapore, which bought a 0.63% stake at Rs 866.05 apiece. The remaining buyers could not be ascertained.

On Wednesday, the Government of Singapore also bought a 1.14% stake at Rs 802.5 apiece from two portfolio investors in a large trade. It had also bought a stake in PNB Housing Finance on July 30.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance closed 2.88% lower at Rs 867.15 per share on the NSE, compared to a 0.17% advance in the benchmark Nifty.

