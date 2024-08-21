Singapore Government, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Buy Stakes In PNB Housing Finance

Two portfolio investors of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. sold stakes worth Rs 11,000 crore through open market transactions on Wednesday.

The biggest buyers include the Government of Singapore and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

General Atlantic Singapore Fund FII Pte. and Pioneer Investment Fund divested 5.13% and 0.23% each, respectively, according to bulk deal data on the BSE.

As of June 2024, General Atlantic Singapore Fund held a 5.13% stake in the housing finance company, which has now been completely offloaded, while Pioneer Investment Fund held 1.73%.

On the other hand, the Government of Singapore bought 1.14% stake at Rs 802.5 apiece. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 18.69 lakh shares at Rs 802.5 apiece.

Other noteworthy buyers include Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. and HSBC Mutual Fund.

Previously, on July 30, both the Singapore government and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 75 lakh shares and 29.03 lakh shares each, respectively, in the company.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance closed 10.11% higher at Rs 892.85 per share, as compared with a 0.29% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.