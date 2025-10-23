Silver Rebounds 2% After Massive Slump — More Upside Ahead? Check Key Levels

Spot silver prices have seen a sharp slip recently, with the devil's metal facing tightening supply amid ever-increasing demand especially in the festive season.

According to Kotak Securities, the metal, which has recovered 2% on Thursday to trade slightly over $49, faces immediate resistance at $50, followed by higher hurdles at $50.54 and $52.31. On the downside, support lies at $48.23, then $47.68, and further at $45.92 if selling pressure intensifies.

In India, MCX silver traded at Rs 1,48,352 per kg, with Kotak Securities pegging resistance at Rs 1,50,959, and subsequent levels at Rs 1,52,569 and Rs 1,57,783. The brokerage sees support at Rs 1,45,745, followed by Rs 1,44,135 and Rs 1,38,921.

After surging nearly 80% this year, silver's blistering rally has paused amid profit-taking and growing signs of consolidation. The metal's gains have been fuelled by the same macro tailwinds boosting gold — from rate-cut bets and deficit worries to a historic supply squeeze in the London market.

Ole Hansen, commodities strategist at Saxo Bank, told Bloomberg that traders are becoming cautious. "In the last couple of trading sessions traders have increasingly been looking over their shoulders, as concerns about a correction and consolidation have arisen," he said. "It's during corrections that a market's true strength is revealed, and this time should be no different, with an underlying bid likely keeping any pullback limited."

Physical market movements also hint at tightening supply: silver in Shanghai vaults saw the biggest one-day outflow since February, while New York stockpiles have declined. Benchmark London prices are now trading above New York futures, prompting traders to ship metal to the UK to ease the crunch.

However, not all analysts are convinced the rally will resume soon. Gautam Shah, founder of Goldilocks Global Research, told NDTV Profit that it’s time for investors to take money off the table. "This is a good time to convert the paper profit into real profit. Aggressive profit booking is expected in gold and silver," he said, noting that the metals are cooling off from their recent highs