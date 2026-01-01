Siemens Energy Shares In Focus As Equirus Initiates Reduce Coverage — Check Target Price

Equirus Securities has initiated coverage on Siemens Energy India with a Reduce rating and a target price of Rs 2,695, citing stretched valuations despite the company’s strong strategic positioning in India’s energy transition.

Following its carve-out from Siemens Ltd, Siemens Energy India has emerged as a pure-play platform spanning the full value chain of power transmission and generation, placing it at the centre of India’s evolving energy landscape.

The brokerage believes the company is well positioned to benefit from a “perfect storm” of structural drivers in the power sector. These include large-scale renewable energy integration that requires grid stabilisation, a renewed cycle of transmission capital expenditure, and a gradual recovery in industrial demand. Together, these factors are expected to provide multi-year growth visibility across Siemens Energy India’s core businesses.

Financial year 2025 (up to September-end) marked a step-change year for the company. Revenues grew 23% year-on-year, while order inflows surged 49%, resulting in a strong order backlog of Rs 16,200 crore. This backlog, which stands at 2.1 times fiscal 2025 sales, provides robust medium-term revenue visibility. On the back of these structural tailwinds, Equirus forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 21% in both sales and Ebitda over financial year 2025 and fiscal 2028.

Power Transmission has emerged as Siemens Energy India’s primary growth engine. The segment contributed 54% of fiscal 2025 revenues and 64% of total orders, driven by strong renewable-led grid expansion and the increasing need for grid stability solutions.