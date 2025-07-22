Business NewsMarketsShyam Metalics Declares Dividend Of Rs 1.8 Apiece
ADVERTISEMENT

Shyam Metalics Declares Dividend Of Rs 1.8 Apiece

The company's bottom line rose to Rs 292 crore, denoting a 33.6% rise in the first quarter.

22 Jul 2025, 05:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shyam Metalics Declares Dividend Of Rs 1.8 Apiece (Source: Shyam Metalics and Energy website)</p></div>
Shyam Metalics Declares Dividend Of Rs 1.8 Apiece (Source: Shyam Metalics and Energy website)

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.'s board of directors approved on Tuesday its first interim dividend of Rs 1.8 per share at a face value of Rs 10 each for fiscal 2026.

The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend is set as July 28, 2025. The payment for the same shall be made within 30 days from the date of declaration, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company posted a surge in its net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, for the fiscal 2026. Its bottom line rose to Rs 292 crore, denoting a 33.6% rise in the first quarter, against Rs 219 crore in the previous quarter.

Shyam Metalics Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Net profit up 33.6% at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 219 crore.

  • Revenue up 6.8% at Rs 4,419 crore versus Rs 4,139 crore.

  • Ebitda up 12.5% at Rs 580 crore versus Rs 515 crore.

  • Margin at 13.1% versus 12.4%.

Shares of Shyam Metalics closed 2.14% higher at Rs 940.85 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.02% fall in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen 39.14% in the last 12 months and 28.3% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of the six analysts tracking the company, five have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 4.6%.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: Paytm Posts First Ever Profit Since Listing; Dixon Technologies Profit Rises 68%
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: Paytm Posts First Ever Profit Since Listing; Dixon Technologies Profit Rises 68%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT