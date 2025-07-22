Shyam Metalics Declares Dividend Of Rs 1.8 Apiece

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.'s board of directors approved on Tuesday its first interim dividend of Rs 1.8 per share at a face value of Rs 10 each for fiscal 2026.

The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend is set as July 28, 2025. The payment for the same shall be made within 30 days from the date of declaration, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company posted a surge in its net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, for the fiscal 2026. Its bottom line rose to Rs 292 crore, denoting a 33.6% rise in the first quarter, against Rs 219 crore in the previous quarter.