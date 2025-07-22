Shyam Metalics Declares Dividend Of Rs 1.8 Apiece
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.'s board of directors approved on Tuesday its first interim dividend of Rs 1.8 per share at a face value of Rs 10 each for fiscal 2026.
The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend is set as July 28, 2025. The payment for the same shall be made within 30 days from the date of declaration, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The company posted a surge in its net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, for the fiscal 2026. Its bottom line rose to Rs 292 crore, denoting a 33.6% rise in the first quarter, against Rs 219 crore in the previous quarter.
Shyam Metalics Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net profit up 33.6% at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 219 crore.
Revenue up 6.8% at Rs 4,419 crore versus Rs 4,139 crore.
Ebitda up 12.5% at Rs 580 crore versus Rs 515 crore.
Margin at 13.1% versus 12.4%.
Shares of Shyam Metalics closed 2.14% higher at Rs 940.85 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.02% fall in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen 39.14% in the last 12 months and 28.3% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the six analysts tracking the company, five have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 4.6%.