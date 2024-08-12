NDTV ProfitMarketsShipping Corp. Surges To Two-Week High After Q1 Profit Jumps Over 69%
Shipping Corp. Surges To Two-Week High After Q1 Profit Jumps Over 69%

The company's consolidated net profit rose 69.2% on the year to Rs 291 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

12 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purpose (Source: Shipping Corporation/X)</p></div>
Image used for representational purpose (Source: Shipping Corporation/X)

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India surged over 12% to their highest in over two weeks on Monday after its profit jumped in the first quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 69.2% on the year to Rs 291 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. During the period, revenue rose 26.2% to Rs 1,514 crore.

The consolidated operating profit rose 40.6% on the year to Rs 509 crore. The margin rose 340 basis points on the year to 33.6%.

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India rose as much as 12.18% to Rs 288.75, the highest level since Aug. 1. It pared gains to trade 9.07% higher to Rs 280.75 as of 11:02 a.m., compared to 0.07% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The stock gained 168.28% in last 12 months and 72.19% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.67.

