Shipping Corp. Surges To Two-Week High After Q1 Profit Jumps Over 69%

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India surged over 12% to their highest in over two weeks on Monday after its profit jumped in the first quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 69.2% on the year to Rs 291 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. During the period, revenue rose 26.2% to Rs 1,514 crore.

The consolidated operating profit rose 40.6% on the year to Rs 509 crore. The margin rose 340 basis points on the year to 33.6%.