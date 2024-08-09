Shipping Corp Q1 Result: Profit Rises 69%

Shipping Corp. of India reported a 69.2% growth in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of the financial year 2025.

The shipping company reported a bottom line of Rs 291 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 172 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification.

The company's revenue grew 26.2% year-on-year at Rs 1,514 crore, as compared to Rs 1,200 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation, grew 40.6% on a yearly basis to Rs 509 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 33.6% from 30.2% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Shares of the company fell by 0.29% to close at Rs 257.35 apiece on the BSE, as compared to a 1.04% advance in the benchmark Sensex.