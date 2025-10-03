Share Price Of Jinkushal Industries In Focus Today; Check Latest GMP Ahead Of Listing

Shares of Jinkushal Industries Ltd. will be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 3. The allotment of shares was completed on September 30, while the subscription window was open from September 25 to September 29.

The initial public offer of Jinkushal Industries Ltd. was subscribed 65.01 times on the last day of share sale on Monday, helped by strong participation from Non-institutional buyers.

The Rs 116.15-crore IPO received bids for 43,75,69,560 shares against 67,21,048 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

Ahead of its listing on Friday, the grey market premium of the IPO has alsod drawn a lot of attention from the private market investors. The unlisted shares of Jinkushal Industries were trading at a premium in the private market, indicating a potential gain of up to 16-17% when the shares debut on the market today.

Here's all the latest news surrounding the listing of Jinkushal Industries IPO.