Sensex To Hit 1,00,000? Mark Mobius Predicts; Key Sectors To Drive Growth
Veteran investor Mark Mobius projected India's benchmark BSE Sensex index to hit 1,00,000 within a year.
"India will always be at the top of our emerging markets' list. I see the Sensex going to 1,00,000 within a year," Mobius, a long-time India bull, told NDTV Profit.
He said the recent downturn in domestic equities will be temporary. India's stock market has underperformed Asian peers this year.
The Sensex has given a return of 4.1% so far in 2025, while the MSCI Asia Pacific index has risen 22% and the MSCI World is up by 15%.
Mobius said the rise in Indian benchmarks will be led by banking and infrastructure sectors, including private and public-sector companies. He also expressed interest in domestic hardware companies that are linked to global manufacturing and semiconductors.
Moreover, he said India will become a major defence exporter, and the sector will become more critical for investors.
Mark Mobius also said India needs more infrastructure companies like the Adani Group, and the conglomerate's recovery after SEBI's clean chit in the Hindenburg case will continue.
Adani Group stocks added nearly $20 billion in market value in just two sessions after the market regulator dismissed Hindenburg Research's allegations against the group and its billionaire founder, Gautam Adani.
"The recovery in the Adani Group will continue. India needs more infra companies like Adani," Mobius said, stressing that he is optimistic about the conglomerate's strong outlook.
"India is going to grow from strength to strength. Adani Group companies will drive this growth," he said. Mobius is a well-known India bull.
The founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP said that investors who would have done proper research would've known that all Hindenburg accusations were baseless.
Moreover, he said the Securities and Exchange Board of India is ushering in more transparency and strengthening institutional frameworks.
"Regulators should insist on corporate transparency and disclosures. SEBI is becoming friendly with the private sector," he said.
