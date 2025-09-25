Sensex To Hit 1,00,000? Mark Mobius Predicts; Key Sectors To Drive Growth

Veteran investor Mark Mobius projected India's benchmark BSE Sensex index to hit 1,00,000 within a year.

"India will always be at the top of our emerging markets' list. I see the Sensex going to 1,00,000 within a year," Mobius, a long-time India bull, told NDTV Profit.

He said the recent downturn in domestic equities will be temporary. India's stock market has underperformed Asian peers this year.

The Sensex has given a return of 4.1% so far in 2025, while the MSCI Asia Pacific index has risen 22% and the MSCI World is up by 15%.

Mobius said the rise in Indian benchmarks will be led by banking and infrastructure sectors, including private and public-sector companies. He also expressed interest in domestic hardware companies that are linked to global manufacturing and semiconductors.

Moreover, he said India will become a major defence exporter, and the sector will become more critical for investors.