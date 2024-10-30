Sensex, Nifty Resume Declines After Two-Day Rally, Cipla Share Price Falls: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex resumed decline after a two–day rally, amid a jump in the market volatility as Infosys Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. share prices declined. The NSE India Volatility index ended at the highest level since Aug. 13.

The Nifty 50 ended 126.00 points, or 0.51% lower at 24,340.85, and the Sensex ended 426.85 points, or 0.53% down at 79,942.18.

Moreover, a decline in Asian share indices and Europe markets also pressured the Indian benchmarks as investors across the world await Gross Domestic Product data from Europe and the US.

During the session, the Nifty 50 declined 0.65% to 24,307.30, and the Sensex declined 0.68% to 79,821.99.

The India Volatility index jumped 8.16% to 15.70, the highest level since Aug. 14. The index ended 6.85% higher at 15.51.

Cipla Ltd. share price ended over 4% lower on Wednesday, as analysts cut target price, citing weaker than expected domestic business and challenges in its key products.