Sectors FPI Bought, Sold In First Half Of January

Oil, gas and consumable fuels, power, financial and consumer services recorded the biggest foreign inflows in the first half of January.

Automobiles and auto components, media, fast-moving consumer goods, information technology and capital goods witnessed outflows in the period, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Foreign portfolio investors kicked off the new year on a cautious note, investing a net of Rs 3,433 crore in Indian equities till Jan. 15. However, foreign investors have sold Rs 3,852 crore in the year so far, NSDL data showed.

This move comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, reflecting a careful approach by investors even as the market continues to hit new record highs. Inflows have slowed from what was witnessed in December, when overseas investors poured in record funds worth Rs 66,135 crore.

Foreign institutional investors are exercising caution on emerging markets, considering the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not implement rate cuts as aggressively in 2024 as initially forecasted, according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

"Sector rotation and the safety of equity should be the key strategies of retail investors. Sectors deemed secure include IT, pharma, infra and FMCG," Nair said.