SEBI's Ananth Narayan Flags Demand-Supply Mismatch Causing Asset Price Inflation In Equities

The Indian equity market is facing a mismatch between the demand and supply of securities, leading to inflated asset prices and raising valuation concerns, according to SEBI's Ananth Narayan.

"We must consider mismatches in the demand for and supply of securities. Demand brought in by mutual funds exceeds the annual primary market issuances, including IPOs, FPOs, QIPs, and OFS," said Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, while speaking at the Annual Capital Markets Conference by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

"Such mismatch leaves with asset price inflation rather than capital formation," he said.

As a result, mid- and small-cap company valuations have tripled over the last few years, Narayan said. The market needs fresh issuers to step up and raise risk capital from willing investors ready to deploy, he said.