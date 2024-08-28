SEBI Warns Investors Of Some SMEs' Misleading Trading Practices

The Securities And Exchanges Board of India on Wednesday issued an advisory saying that many small and medium enterprises are luring investors using positive sentiments followed up by bonus issues and stock splits.

The markets regulator also noted that post listing, many SME companies "resort to certain means of projecting an unrealistic picture of operations".

The investment advisory comes on the back of India raising over Rs 14,000 crore in the SEBI SME platform over the past decade and around Rs 6,000 crore in fiscal 2024.

Some SME promoters use this opportunity to offload holdings at elevated prices, it said, urging investors to be watchful of such patterns and exercise caution. Investors are also advised to not rely on unverified social media posts and rumours.

(This is a developing story.)