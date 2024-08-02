India's Small IPOs Underwhelm Investors Eyeing Post-Listing Gains

The frenzy in small and medium segment of India’s primary market may just be limited to listing days. Counters tend to drop right after debut as impatient investors rush to sell with eyes on quick profits in the wake of stellar listings.

After delivering multifold gains on debut, almost half the SME companies listed this year were trading below their listing day price, as per data available on exchanges. Nineteen out of the 41 IPOs on the BSE SME segment this year are trailing behind the gains made during their listing.

Further, the per-share value of eleven SME issues was below their issue price despite benefitting from a stellar listing, BSE data shows.

Some companies experience post-IPO share price declines, and this trend varies by company, according to Kresha Gupta, director and fund manager at StepTrade Share Services Pvt. The high investor enthusiasm, initially often driven by FOMO, or fear of missing out, led to oversubscription and inflated share prices, Gupta said.

Many investors who missed out on the IPO would buy shares on listing day, sometimes driving prices without solid fundamental backing, Gupta said. "As a result, prices eventually fell when there were insufficient buyers."

All except one had a positive listing after their fundraiser, with 11 companies seeing a nearly 100% surge on their listing day. This has attracted the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s attention, which resulted in capping the listing day gains at 90%.