SEBI Wants Delisted Stocks Removed From Portfolio Value — Will It Impact Your Demat Account?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a few changes in rules linked to Basic Services Demat Accounts (BSDAs). The draft circular issued by the market regulator on Monday proposes to exclude delisted securities and Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) bonds issued under the social impact framework from portfolio value calculations to determine annual maintenance charges (AMC) for these special demat accounts.

The proposal aims to simplify BSDA calculations while preventing inflated valuation of an investor’s portfolio. This will help in implementing a streamlined process for determining investor eligibility for basic service Demat accounts.

“It is proposed to treat delisted securities at par with suspended securities for the purpose of determining BSDA eligibility, as these securities lack active trading, transparent price discovery and liquidity”. For illiquid securities, SEBI has proposed that the last closing price be considered for determining BSDA eligibility. It also clarified that these valuation norms will not apply to promoter individuals,” SEBI said in its circular dated Nov. 24.

SEBI has sought public feedback on the proposed changes till Dec. 15.