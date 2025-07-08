Jane Street Vs SEBI: 'Arbitrage' Defence Contests Regulator's 'Manipulation' Allegation

On Jan. 17, 2024, during the opening minutes of trade, the NSE Nifty Bank Index dropped sharply — falling over 3% within eight minutes. While media reports attributed the slide to HDFC Bank Ltd.’s earnings a day earlier, India’s capital markets regulator pointed to something else.

In an interim order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India accused global trading firm Jane Street of deliberately manipulating the index through a series of trades that it said lacked “plausible economic rationale.” SEBI called it a case of “intra-day index manipulation,” flagging what it described as aggressive, unhedged positions in Nifty Bank options and other instruments that were rapidly built up and unwound between 09:15 and 09:22:59 that morning.

Jane Street strongly rejected the accusation. In an internal note to staff viewed by NDTV Profit, the firm said SEBI had misunderstood its index arbitrage strategy and that its trades were consistent with efforts to close a pricing gap between the Nifty Bank’s options and its underlying constituents.