SEBI To 'Demystify' IPO Document, Have AI-Based Processing

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch announced the creation of a demystified initial public offering document during her speech at the Annual Capital Markets Conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

The new document aims to simplify the IPO process by requiring applicants to fill in specified blanks. For any conditions or exceptions, a separate column will be provided for the applicant to give clear explanations.

"The document will be precise, using no complex language," Buch said, emphasising the need to counter the confusion often associated with IPO-related issues.

Buch also addressed the mechanism for the return of IPO approval documents by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This system was introduced to prevent system blockages from problematic applications. She clarified common misunderstandings among market participants, noting that some have misinterpreted the return of documents as minor issues, such as differences in active versus passive voice.