SoftBank Eyes India Payday As Three Portfolio Startups Head For IPOs In August First Week

SoftBank, the prolific Japanese investor that has placed bets on myriad Indian startups, is set to sell shares in as many as three firms within the first week of August.

Via its associates, SoftBank will sell shares in IPO-bound Ola Electric, whose offer opens on Aug. 2. It will also pare stakes in Snapdeal Group's Unicommerce and Brainbees Solutions Ltd., which operates FirstCry. The two offers open on Aug. 6.

SoftBank currently holds 21.98% of Ola Electric and will reduce its shareholding by 2.68% in the IPO. The investor's average weighted cost of acquisition is around Rs 51.37. Ola Electric's IPO, at the upper band, is priced at Rs 76 per share, meaning SoftBank will get returns of about 1.48 times on its investment in the IPO.

Though the price band for FirstCry and Unicommerce hasn't been revealed yet, SoftBank is set to make gains on those too. It is the single largest shareholder in FirstCry and of the 5.43 crore shares that compose the offer-for-sale portion, it will offload about 37.35% or 2.03 crore shares.

In the Unicommerce IPO, which is a pure offer-for-sale, SoftBank will offload 1.61 crore shares, which is more than the 94 lakh-odd shares that parent AceVector Ltd. is selling.

With Ola Electric's IPO set to open on Thursday and the red herring prospectuses of FirstCry and Unicommerce, SoftBank is set to make gains on its near-decade-long bets in India.