SEBI Expands T+0 Settlement Cycle But Instantaneous Mode Still Away

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday approved the expansion of the same-day settlement option for equity trades, including block deals, but refrained from allowing optional instantaneous settlement.

The number of scrips eligible for trading under the optional T+0 settlement will be increased in a phased manner from the 25 to top 500 in terms of market capitalisation, the SEBI said.

It refers to the process of settling trades on the same day, which means that the seller of stocks will receive money on the day of sale instead of the earlier T+1.

The shortened settlement cycle is expected to bring cost and time efficiency, transparency in charges to investors and strengthen risk management at clearing corporations.

The initiative was first approved in March and launched in a beta version on the exchanges.

All registered brokers can offer access to the optional T+0 settlement cycle to their investors and are free to charge differential brokerage for the same.