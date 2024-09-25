SEBI Board Meeting: Tighter F&O Norms, New Asset Class, And Employees' Issues On Agenda

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is scheduled to hold its board meeting this coming Monday, during which, among other things, it is expected to approve tighter trading regulations for derivatives, as per the sources aware of the matter.

Additionally, SEBI plans to raise margins closer to contract expiry, increasing the extreme loss margin (ELM) by 3% the day before and 5% on expiry day. It also suggests removing the calendar spread benefit on expiry day and increasing margins for near-term expiries while establishing guidelines for options strikes.

Additionally, the board is likely to discuss the introduction of a new asset class designed to bridge the gap between mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) targeted at high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), according to the sources. This initiative is expected to offer investors more diverse options in managing their investments.