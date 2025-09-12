SEBI Board Meeting Agenda: Derivative Curbs Not On Table; But Here Are Key Market Reforms On Cards

SEBI has proposed that, for companies with post-issue capital above Rs 50,000 crore but less than or equal to Rs 1 lakh crore, the offer size must be equivalent to Rs 5,000 crore and at least 8% of securities.

If the post-issue capital is above Rs 1 lakh crore but less than or equal to Rs 5 lakh crore, the company would need to offer shares equivalent to Rs 6,250 crore and at least 2.75% of its securities.

Finally, for the largest companies with post-issue capital above Rs 5 lakh crore, the requirement would be shares equivalent to Rs 15,000 crore and at least 1% of securities, subject to a floor ensuring that every company offers at least 2.5% to the public.

Another critical aspect is the timeline to achieve the statutory 25% minimum public shareholding.

For companies in the Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 4,000 crore range, and those above Rs 4,000 crore but below Rs 1 lakh crore, SEBI requires that 25% MPS be achieved within three years of listing.

The proposed amendments extend these timelines considerably for large firms. Companies with public shareholding below 15% at the time of listing will be required to achieve 15% within five years and 25% within 10 years.

Where public shareholding is already above 15% on listing, such companies will need to reach the 25% threshold within five years.