SEBI Nearing NOC Approval For NSE IPO, Says Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Securities And Exchange Board Of India's (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey stated that the securities body is at a very advanced stage of issuing No-Objection Certificate for the National Stock Exchange's Initial Public Offering, according to a statement on Saturday.
"Maybe within this month," Pandey said in reference to when the NOC will be issued.
He also spoke about the ways in which SEBI would be furthering investor awareness education.
"One of the very important part from the surveys taht we did last time in July, is that we can reach out for investor awareness in the best way if we address it in a multilingual way," Pandey said.
"Investor awareness campaign going forward will be in multimedia, multilingual and multi-agency format," he added.
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says, "... We are at a very advanced stage of issuing the NOC for the NSE IPO, it may be done within this month..." pic.twitter.com/AEA1eY02c8— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2026
He also spoke about the importance of using formats that would appeal to younger generations.
"Maybe we will use shorts too, but the message should be complete. We will make it interesting as well, as the younger generation is showing interest in securities markets so therefore what appeals to them will be of interest to us as well," Pandey said.
The SEBI Chairman also noted India's capital markets have been surging, covering equity, derivatives, mutual funds, real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts and corporate bonds.
Pandey stated that the number of unique investors has surged from 4.3 crore in Fiscal 2020 to 13.7 crore as of today.
The first nine months of this financial year have seen 1.7 lakh crore raised through 311 IPOs (Initial Public Offerings), with total equity mobilisation already crossing 3.8 lakh crore, the securities body chief stated.
The SEBI chairman was speaking at the Association of National Exchanges Members of India 15th International Capital Market Convention 2026 in Chennai.