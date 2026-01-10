SEBI Nearing NOC Approval For NSE IPO, Says Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Securities And Exchange Board Of India's (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey stated that the securities body is at a very advanced stage of issuing No-Objection Certificate for the National Stock Exchange's Initial Public Offering, according to a statement on Saturday.

"Maybe within this month," Pandey said in reference to when the NOC will be issued.

He also spoke about the ways in which SEBI would be furthering investor awareness education.

"One of the very important part from the surveys taht we did last time in July, is that we can reach out for investor awareness in the best way if we address it in a multilingual way," Pandey said.

"Investor awareness campaign going forward will be in multimedia, multilingual and multi-agency format," he added.