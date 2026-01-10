SEBI Chief: Indian Capital Markets Surged Over Last 10 Years; FY26 Raises Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Through 311 IPOs

Securities And Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey stated that India's capital markets have been surging, covering equity, derivatives, mutual funds, real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts and corporate bonds.

"The number of unique investors has surged from 4.3 crore in Fiscal 2020 to 13.7 crore as of today. The first nine months of this financial year have seen 1.7 lakh crore raised through 311 IPOs (Initial Public Offerings), with total equity mobilisation already crossing 3.8 lakh crore," Pandey said.

The SEBI chairman was speaking at the Association of National Exchanges Members of India 15th International Capital Market Convention 2026 in Chennai.

"We are building a smarter regulatory architecture, one that streamlines compliance and removes duplication while safeguarding investor protection and market integrity," Pandey stated.

"Recently, we notified the SEBI stockbrokers regulations 2026. We have permitted diversification into activities overseen by other financial sector regulators, subject to prescribed safeguards," he added.

Pandey also stated that a revised framework to address technical glitches in the stockbrokers' trading system was issued on Friday. According to him, the revamped framework will simplify compliance for small stockbrokers, because it only applies to stockbrokers with a substantial clientele and technology dominance.

The framework will now be pertinent to stock brokers with over 10,000 registered clients.

About 60% of stock broker would be moving out of this framework and consequently reduce their overall compliance requirement, due to this new eligibility criteria, SEBI said.

The revised framework eases reporting requirements by, extending the time to report technical glitches from one hour to two hours, considering trading holidays when submitting reports, streamlining reporting to a single platform (Common Reporting Platform) instead of multiple exchanges.