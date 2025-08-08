Schneider Electric Share Price Hits 5% Lower Circuit As Net Profit Declines

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.'s share price hit the lower circuit in Friday's session as the company's net profit declined in the first quarter. During April–June, Schneider Electric Infrastructure's consolidated net profit declined 15% on the year to Rs 41.24 crore from Rs 48.48 crore.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure reported a 4.8% on the year rise in revenue. It revenue for the first quarter stood at Rs 621.63 crore compared to Rs 592.91 crore.

Its Ebitda fell 15% on the year to Rs 69.33 crore during first quarter from Rs 81.72 crore. Profit margin declined 260 basis points on the year to 11.2% from 13.8%.