SBI Downgraded To 'Sell' By Goldman Sachs As Headwinds Pick Up

Headwinds to State Bank Of India's peak return on assets ratio, increasing credit costs, and expectations of a lower loan growth have led Goldman Sachs to downgrade the stock's rating to 'sell' from 'neutral' earlier.

With growing headwinds to the sustainability of RoA, Goldman expects it to moderate from the peak levels of 1% in the last fiscal to sub-1% in the next fiscal.

"We believe the risk reward profile is turning unfavorable for SBI," the brokerage said. It has also cut the stock's target price to Rs 742 per share from Rs 841 apiece earlier, implying a 9.3% downside.

For the banking sector, Goldman Sachs sees margins to remain under pressure due to tepid deposit growth for State Bank of India, peaking loan-deposit ratio and slowing growth in higher yielding unsecured loans. "We expect NIMs to moderate," it said.

Given the gap in loan growth and deposit growth and the bank continuing to lose market share in deposits over the last four quarters, the brokerage expects lending growth to moderate. It cut its growth assumptions by 100 bps-400 bps over fiscal 2025-2027.