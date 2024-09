State Bank of India will focus on improving customer service and engage with depositors, rather than raising deposit rates, said the bank’s new Chairman, CS Setty.In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Setty, who took over as chairman on Aug. 28, said that the bank will not look at growth at any cost.“If I compete on deposits, I would compete on the non-rate contest, not the rate war,” he said.Banks need to focus on product inno...