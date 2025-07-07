Saurabh Mukherjea's Top Stocks: Divi's Labs, Eicher Motors, Dixon Tech And These Largecaps Make The Cut

Investors need to keep a close eye on developments across the globe and market moves to identify the bets that deliver returns amid volatility. Saurabh Mukherjea, chief investment officer and founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, has his calls cut out. In the large cap category, Mukherjea is bullish on banks, PSBs, chemicals and electronics.

"If one wants to invest in Indian markets, choose large cap quality stocks which will give decent returns in next five years. If the currency depreciates, the Indian IT space will benefit from that. Defence sector may not benefit a lot from trade deal," he told NDTV Profit on Monday.

Sector specific stocks that make the cut include Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Syrma SGS Technologies Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Dixon Technologies Ltd. and Sona BLW.