Saurabh Mukherjea Lists Three Stocks On His 'Buy' List Post Trump's Win In US Elections

Fund manager Saurabh Mukherjea listed three stocks he is bullish on, along with the key sectors that he is tracking, following the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

On being asked by NDTV Profit about his 'buy' list on Thursday, Mukherjea pointed towards two Wall Street stocks—Parker-Hannifin Corp. and ASML Holding NV.—and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. among the domestic stocks.

"Looking at the global portfolio, we have loaded up on American industrials. So a company named Parker-Hannifin is part of our portfolio, and we have loaded up on it further," said Mukherjea, who runs the Marcellus Investment Managers Pvt.

"We also think that ASML, which is the backbone of global semiconductor industry, will do well. And back home, in India, Divi's Lab is a big part of the portfolio as I am hoping that China Plus One will give more power to the company," he added.

Mukherjea, to add a disclaimer, noted that apart from his clients, he also holds shares in all the three companies listed above.

Among the 19 analysts tracked by Bloomberg, 16 have a "buy" rating on ASML Holding, whereas three recommend a "hold". The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 36.2%.