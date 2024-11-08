Saurabh Mukherjea Lists Three Stocks On His 'Buy' List Post Trump's Win In US Elections
Saurabh Mukherjea sounded bullish on two Wall Street stocks—Parker-Hannifin and ASML Holding. In the domestic market, he is focused on Divi's Laboratories.
Fund manager Saurabh Mukherjea listed three stocks he is bullish on, along with the key sectors that he is tracking, following the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election.
On being asked by NDTV Profit about his 'buy' list on Thursday, Mukherjea pointed towards two Wall Street stocks—Parker-Hannifin Corp. and ASML Holding NV.—and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. among the domestic stocks.
"Looking at the global portfolio, we have loaded up on American industrials. So a company named Parker-Hannifin is part of our portfolio, and we have loaded up on it further," said Mukherjea, who runs the Marcellus Investment Managers Pvt.
"We also think that ASML, which is the backbone of global semiconductor industry, will do well. And back home, in India, Divi's Lab is a big part of the portfolio as I am hoping that China Plus One will give more power to the company," he added.
Mukherjea, to add a disclaimer, noted that apart from his clients, he also holds shares in all the three companies listed above.
Among the 19 analysts tracked by Bloomberg, 16 have a "buy" rating on ASML Holding, whereas three recommend a "hold". The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 36.2%.
For Parker-Hannifin, which is a manufacturer of motion and control systems, 16 out of 20 analysts tracked by Bloomberg have a "buy" rating, three recommend a "hold" and one suggests a "sell". A downside potential of 1.6% is seen based on the average of 12-month analysts' price targets.
Divi's Laboratories, which trades on the Indian bourses, closed 0.1% higher at Rs 5,959.95 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, compared to a 1.16% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Eight out of the 27 analysts tracking the pharmaceutical firm have a "buy" rating on the stock, six suggest a "hold", and 13 recommend a "sell", according to Bloomberg data. According to the average of 12-month analysts' price target, a potential downside of 22% is seen.
Sectors To Watch Out
The sectors to watch out following Trump's presidential poll win are "US cyclicals and US industrials", Mukherjea said. Cyclicals include sectors that offer discretionary items and services, whereas industrials cover construction, transportation, retail and mining, among others.
"Tech cyclicals are also in focus in the global context, and back home in India, the pharmaceutical companies which could benefit from China Plus One are in focus," he added.
China Plus One refers to the business strategy of mitigating risk around investing only in China, and instead diversifying the business in other countries. The strategy is under renewed focus following Trump's win, as he has promised to slap tariffs of 60% on Chinese imports.
Notably, in an interaction with NDTV Profit on Thursday, ace investor Mark Mobius said that India stands to benefit due to Trump's tariff plans. "Due to the high tariffs, a lot of manufacturing will shift out from China. Then, naturally the next logical place for manufacturing is India because you have a strong population, low-cost labour and software companies that are doing well," he said.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.