Saudi Arabia Wants OPEC+ To Speed Up Next Oil Production Boost

OPEC+ leader Saudi Arabia wants the group to consider reviving more oil production ahead of its scheduled return at the end of next year amid a push to reclaim market share, people familiar with the matter said.

Key alliance members will hold a video conference on Sunday that will consider what to do with a 1.66 million barrels a day tranche of halted supplies, having just fast-tracked the return of a previous layer over the past five months.

No decision has been made, and it’s not clear whether any increase would be agreed as soon as Sunday or only in later months, some of the people said. Saudi Arabia, which drove the accelerated restart in a bid to recapture global market share, wants to further boost production as it seeks to offset lower prices with higher volumes, they said. Any proposal to increase production could run into opposition from other members keen to prop up prices.

A range of options remains possible, including pausing for a period, they added. The OPEC+ alliance is jointly led by the Saudis and Russia.