'Doesn't Make Sense': Samir Arora Not In Favour Of Buying Stocks At Big Premium After Urban Co's Listing

At a time when Urban Company listed at a premium of over 50%, Helios Capital's Samir Arora believes that buying recently listed stocks at a massive 50% premium does not make sense.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, the market veteran claimed that initial public offerings (IPOs) are not an ideal way to realise values, adding that it is not easy to trade in the IPO market.

“IPOs will not give any value. IPOs are doing well right now, and many may feel like this trade is too easy. It is not at all easy," said Samir Arora, founder and fund manager, Helios Capital.

"There is that initial pop which happens in every good market. But after that, to buy at 50% premium doesn’t make sense. It has to settle," he added.