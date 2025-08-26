Sai Life Sciences Bulk Deal: TPG Exits Via Rs 2,675-Crore Sale; Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs Acquire

Business NewsMarketsSai Life Sciences Bulk Deal: TPG Exits Via Rs 2,675-Crore Sale; Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs Acquire
IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Kotak Securities Ltd. and Jefferies India Pvt. were the bookrunners for the deal.

26 Aug 2025, 09:33 PM IST i
Indian rupee bank notes (Image: Canva stock)
US private equity firm TPG, a prominent public shareholder of Sai Life Sciences Ltd., made a complete exit from the company in a bulk deal worth Rs 2,675 crore, as per NSE bulk data.

TPG affiliate TPG Asia VII SF Pte offloaded 3.07 crore shares (14.72%) between Rs 871.01 to Rs 871.86 apiece; while Societe Generale bought 14.06 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 871 apiece, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte bought 11.04 lakh shares (0.53%) at Rs 871 apiece.

The public shareholder owned 24.73% stake in the company, as per BSE data recorded until March 31, 2025. However, it offloaded 10% of its shares at Rs 722 per piece. This was after 48% equity of Sai Life Sciences became eligible for trade as the six-month lock-in period ends for shareholders, as per Nuvama's report.

Sai Life Sciences is an innovator-focused contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation based in Hyderabad.

The company offers comprehensive end-to-end services across the entire drug discovery, development and manufacturing value chain. Specialising in small molecule new chemical entities, Sai Life Sciences caters to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

