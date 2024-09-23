SageOne Investment CIO Shares Strategy To Navigate Bull Market

Got it. If you had a choice to sit on cash, etc, would you do that, or would you wear the portfolio, maybe towards more safety, if you were, if you are, maybe not as constructive? I mean, what are you doing right now and given a choice, if you had a choice of taking cash, would you sit on cash right now?

Samit Vartak: I think I've learned through multiple cycles, you know, since 1999 that taking a macro for cash is extremely risky and it's very, very expensive sometimes if you get out at the wrong time, because it's not just taking a cash call one way. You also need to get it right, getting in, you know, a lot of people do, did take a cash call during Covid time, but then pullback was so sharp. Within a couple of months, things were back to normal, at least in terms of the stock prices and very few people could get back. So, getting it right one way is not good enough, and then getting it right both ways in multiple cycles is almost impossible.

I mean, I have presented this statistic previously, but I think it's always worth repeating, and, you know, sort of updated the analysis. If you look at Sensex, Sensex has gone up 670 times since 1979. If you rank all the days, there were about 10,500 days during these many years and if you rank from the top performing day to the bottom, and if you look at the best performing 112 days, those are the ones who have contributed towards the entire 670 times. You know, that means if you miss out on 112 is roughly about 1% of the 10,500 days. If you missed out on the 1% best days, your returns would have been zero.

Of course, the opposite of that is also true, if you had missed out on the best one or worst 1% days when your returns would have been 4.6 lakh times, you know. So both are true. But I think one has to look at the market, and it's not a zero sum game. The long term, historical returns have been in that 14 to 15% that means the return line is up trending. So when the return line is up trending, it's always more expensive to miss out on the best days rather than missing out on the worst days.

So even with those statistics, you know, mathematically, it doesn't make sense to sit out unless you can exactly time the market. So from that perspective, I never did a top down call, but bottoms up is very important. In such a time when everything looks frothy, you need to be even more choosy, and you need to pick pockets where you're very confident about the earnings growth. Now, earnings growth, I feel, is the confidence in earnings growth, or the resilience of earnings is the biggest measure of quality of a business. So, you know, I don't believe in just looking at the management quality or sort of the modes of the business.

You know, there's no earnings, and if there's no resilience of earnings to what's the use of that kind of a quality. So you are being very confident about the earnings growth and against that, what is a comfortable valuation you are able to pay. Even if you pay a higher valuation, it's okay. You know, if the earnings come through, you may have some time correction, but in the long run, you will generally make those returns. I mean, everyone knows that in the short run, valuation multiples may be the bigger driver of returns, but in the long run, it's the earnings growth and if you are able to pick companies with high earnings growth or whatever hurdle rate that you have, and you pay reasonable valuation, they may not be cheap. In the long run, your returns will match the earnings growth.

So there's no reason to move away from that discipline and from that process, you know, these are not extraordinary kinds of conditions where you think that the markets or the economy is at a peak. The banking system is over leveraged, the corporates are over leveraged. You know, companies are finding it difficult to collect cash, and at that point, the markets are trading at an all time high. You know that that kind of environment is risky.

But today, I think we are at the start of a capex cycle on the private side. Government has just started a huge capex over the last two or three years. We had that missing since 2012 and, you know, I think if we are in an investor's life, maybe you will get two big bull markets. You know, maybe it's once every 20 years. So if you miss out on one, it can be one of the most expensive decisions. So it's not worth sort of taking that kind of macro call.