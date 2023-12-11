Even Sceptics Have Turned Bullish On Indian Stocks, Says SageOne's Samit Vartak

A lot of large funds are showing up for investments in India after the state election results, according to Samit Vartak.

There is no sceptic, and all the sceptics have turned bullish, Vartak, founding partner and chief investment officer at SageOne Investment Managers LLP, told NDTV Profit in an interview.

Inquiries from foreign institutional investors differ significantly from those received in the last two to three years, Vartak said. "Previously, smaller family offices were observed, but there is now a noticeable increase in interest from sovereign wealth funds who are now looking at India."

Overseas investments have crossed Rs 26,000 crore in the first eight days of December, as sentiment turned bullish after the BJP's win in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. That has bolstered the party's chances of a majority return in the 2024 general election. And optimism about India contrasts with global uncertainty.