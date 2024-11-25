NDTV ProfitMarketsRVNL Share Price Surges As It Secures Orders Worth Rs 838 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

RVNL Share Price Surges As It Secures Orders Worth Rs 838 Crore

While Rail Vikas Nigam will receive 74% of the total revenue, SCPL will receive the remaining 26%, according to the exchange filing.

25 Nov 2024, 10:36 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RVNL's share price rose 10.16%, the highest level since Nov. 7. (Photo Source: Envato)</p></div>
RVNL's share price rose 10.16%, the highest level since Nov. 7. (Photo Source: Envato)

The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. surged over 10% after it secured orders worth Rs 838 crore from Eastern Railways, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The railway infrastructure company will lead the project in a joint venture with SCPL.

While Rail Vikas Nigam will receive 74% of the total revenue, SCPL will receive the remaining 26%, according to the exchange filing.

Rail Vikas Nigam will carry out ancillary works in the 205-km stretch between Kalipahari and Pradhankhuta in Jharkhand, along with constructing a multi-tracking railway broad gauge line. The order also entails doing earthwork in cutting and filing, blanketing, construction of minor bridges, retaining wall, level crossing, side drain, and catch water drain, according to the exchange filing.

Rail Vikas Nigam will conclude the work in 36 months.

ALSO READ

Stocks To Watch: RVNL, CESC, Paras Defence, Central Bank Of India, Zomato, JSW Steel
Opinion
Stocks To Watch: RVNL, CESC, Paras Defence, Central Bank Of India, Zomato, JSW Steel
Read More

RVNL Share Price Today

<div class="paragraphs"><p>NDTV Profit&nbsp;</p></div>

Rail Vikas Nigam share price rose 7.48% to Rs 451.65 apiece.

RVNL's share price rose 10.16%, the highest level since Nov. 7, before paring gains to trade 7.71% higher at Rs 452.60 apiece as of 09:42 a.m. This compares to a 1.61% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock gained 171.79% in 12 months, and 149.38% year-to-date. Total traded volume on NSE so far in the day stood at 0.71 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.80.

Of the three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 44.00%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty Trades Above 24,300; Sensex Adds More Than 1,200 Points
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty Trades Above 24,300; Sensex Adds More Than 1,200 Points
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT