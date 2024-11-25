RVNL Share Price Surges As It Secures Orders Worth Rs 838 Crore

The share price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. surged over 10% after it secured orders worth Rs 838 crore from Eastern Railways, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The railway infrastructure company will lead the project in a joint venture with SCPL.

While Rail Vikas Nigam will receive 74% of the total revenue, SCPL will receive the remaining 26%, according to the exchange filing.

Rail Vikas Nigam will carry out ancillary works in the 205-km stretch between Kalipahari and Pradhankhuta in Jharkhand, along with constructing a multi-tracking railway broad gauge line. The order also entails doing earthwork in cutting and filing, blanketing, construction of minor bridges, retaining wall, level crossing, side drain, and catch water drain, according to the exchange filing.

Rail Vikas Nigam will conclude the work in 36 months.