RVNL Share Price Snaps Three-Day Rally To Fall Over 7% After Q2 Profit Miss

Shares of the company fell as much as 7.23% to Rs 443.30 apiece. The stock pared losses to trade 4.7% lower at Rs 455.20 apiece as of 11:12 a.m. compared with 0.1% decline in Nifty.

From its lifetime high of Rs 647 per share that it hit on July 15, the stock has fallen over 30%. The stock has risen 148% on a year-to-date basis and 178% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.8.

Out of the three analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.4%.