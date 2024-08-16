Hero MotoCorp Earnings Set To Get Rural Demand Filip

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., a dominant player in rural markets, is expected to see strong recovery in rural demand, which will support its earning outlook in the near term.

Morgan Stanley said Hero MotoCorp's management is positive about an uptick in rural demand, and momentum in its entry-level bike segment.

Morgan Stanley has kept 'Underweight' on Hero MotoCorp, and raised the target price to Rs 4,110 from Rs 3,638. The current target price implies a 21.65% downside from Wednesday's closing price.

The Splendor-maker's management is banking on a good monsoon, and government policies to boost rural consumption, Citi Research said in a report on Wednesday.

Though it maintained a 'buy' on the stock, the brokerage cut the target price to Rs 5,800 from Rs 6,300. The current target implies a 14.7% return potential from Wednesday's closing price.