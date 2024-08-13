Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results: Profit Up 36%, Revenue Surges 16%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. clocked growth in the fiscal first quarter on the back of higher sales of its commuter motorcycles. Profitability improved due to premiumisation.

Standalone net profit of the Splendor maker rose 36% year-on-year to Rs 1,123 crore in the three months ended 30 June 2024, on the back of revenue which rose 16% to Rs 10,144 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the top line at Rs 10,432 crore and the bottom line at Rs 1,157 crore.