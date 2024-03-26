Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar

"Mixed Fed views and weaker US housing data contrast with ECB optimism on inflation and potential rate cuts," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said. Eyes continue to remain of USDCNH pair, which has cooled off from 7.28 to 7.24. For USDINR, 83.25 acts as a support, while 83.55 a resistance."

Friday's momentum was panic-driven and short-lived. India's strong fundamentals and record forex reserves provide a cushion, enabling the RBI to mitigate the rupee's downside, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.

With these factors in play, the bias remains tilted towards the upside for the rupee, with expectations of it strengthening towards the 82.80 mark in the short term, Pabari said.