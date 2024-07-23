Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar With Focus On Budget, Fiscal Deficit Target

The Indian rupee opened stronger on Tuesday ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at Rs 83.64 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It hit a fresh record low on Monday and closed at Rs 83.665.

Foreign exchange participants primarily focus on the government's fiscal deficit target and capital expenditure numbers for the Union Budget of 2025. The fiscal 2025 fiscal deficit target is widely expected to be lowered from the 5.1% projected in the Interim Budget.

The Indian Economic Survey also showed optimism for the economy and called for greater freedom for businesses.