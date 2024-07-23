Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar With Focus On Budget, Fiscal Deficit Target
Rupee strengthened 2 paise to open at Rs 83.64 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg, after hitting a fresh record low on Monday.
The Indian rupee opened stronger on Tuesday ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.
The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at Rs 83.64 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It hit a fresh record low on Monday and closed at Rs 83.665.
Foreign exchange participants primarily focus on the government's fiscal deficit target and capital expenditure numbers for the Union Budget of 2025. The fiscal 2025 fiscal deficit target is widely expected to be lowered from the 5.1% projected in the Interim Budget.
The Indian Economic Survey also showed optimism for the economy and called for greater freedom for businesses.
"Rupee was near to the all time low on dollar buying from RBI, GOI, defence, oil companies and FPIs," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
Bhansali added that all inflows seem to be getting absorbed by the Central Bank. He recommends exporters to wait and watch for further weakness, while importers may buy dollar at di0ps or trigger stop loss of Rs 83.70.
"Expect rupee to be range bound on Tuesday. RBI has been selling dollars after it reaches a peak," he said.