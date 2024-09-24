Rupee, Stocks Soar As MSCI Upgrades Spark India Rally

Global funds are beginning to go big on India, as the fastest-growing economy targets to anchor the emerging markets by climbing key gauges in MSCI Inc., to usher consistent flows.

India is narrowing its gap to take leadership in the key emerging markets gauge of the international index aggregator. However, the South Asian country piped China to top the MSCI's EM Investable Market Index earlier this month.

The country also recently topped China in the MSCI AC World IMI index to make it the sixth biggest in the world, only behind France, according to a Morgan Stanley note.

India's weightage in the EM gauge jumped to a record of 19.8% from 18.8% in May, while that of table topper China slipped to 24.2% from 24.7%, as per the index aggregator's quarterly review for August.

The Morgan Stanley Capital International Index is a benchmark for international investors, reflecting the performance of Indian companies. Foreign institutional investors are significantly influenced by this gauge when making decisions to allocate capital to domestic stocks.