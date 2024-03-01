Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened four paise to Rs 82.87 against the greenback.
The rupee opened stronger against the U.S dollar on Friday after the Indian economy grew better than expected in the third quarter of the current financial year.
The local currency strengthened four paise to Rs 82.87 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 82.91 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities Ltd. expects the range for the session to remain between Rs 82.84 and Rs 82.97.
"U.S. Core PCE Price Index matched predictions. China's Manufacturing PMI declined," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.
"DXY maintains stability amid the improved US Treasury yields. All eyes now on the PMI data. For USDINR, 82.80 acts as a support, while 83.05 a resistance", Sodhani said.
"Indian rupee was well within the small band it has been traversing in the last two weeks," Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors, said. "Brent oil was steady around $82.20 per barrel, well within India's comfort zone."