India's GDP Grows 8.4% In Q3 Surpassing Estimates; Full-Year Growth Pegged At 7.6%
Full-year GDP growth is now being pegged at 7.6% versus 7.3% in the January estimates.
India's economy grew better than expected in the third quarter of FY24, boosted by a jump in mining, manufacturing and construction activities.
The gross domestic product grew 8.4% over a year earlier in the October-December quarter, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical. GDP growth for the third quarter of FY23 was revised to 4.3% and the reading for Q2 of FY24 was revised to 8.1%.
Gross value added, which strips out indirect tax and subsidies, is estimated to have grown 6.5% as compared with a revised estimate of 4.8% in the same period last year.
A Bloomberg poll of economists pegged GDP to grow 6.6% in the October–December period. GVA was expected to expand 6.4%.
For the full year, GDP growth is now pegged at 7.6%, according to the second advance estimate, compared with 7.3% in the first advance estimate published in January. The actual growth for FY23 has been revised to 7% from 7.2% reported in May last year.
Industry Trends
Agriculture declined 0.8% in Q3, as compared with 1.6% growth in Q2.
Mining grew 7.5%, up from 11.1% in the previous quarter.
Manufacturing expanded 11.6%, as against 14.4% in the prior quarter.
Electricity and other public utilities expanded by 9% versus 10.5%.
Construction grew 9.5%, compared with 13.5%.
Trade, hotels, transport, and communication expanded 6.7% versus 4.5%.
The financial services sector grew 7% as against 6.2%.
The public administration segment grew 7.5%, compared with 7.7%.