India's GDP Grows 8.4% In Q3 Surpassing Estimates; Full-Year Growth Pegged At 7.6%

India's economy grew better than expected in the third quarter of FY24, boosted by a jump in mining, manufacturing and construction activities.

The gross domestic product grew 8.4% over a year earlier in the October-December quarter, according to the latest estimates released by the government's statistical. GDP growth for the third quarter of FY23 was revised to 4.3% and the reading for Q2 of FY24 was revised to 8.1%.

Gross value added, which strips out indirect tax and subsidies, is estimated to have grown 6.5% as compared with a revised estimate of 4.8% in the same period last year.

A Bloomberg poll of economists pegged GDP to grow 6.6% in the October–December period. GVA was expected to expand 6.4%.

For the full year, GDP growth is now pegged at 7.6%, according to the second advance estimate, compared with 7.3% in the first advance estimate published in January. The actual growth for FY23 has been revised to 7% from 7.2% reported in May last year.