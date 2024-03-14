Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened at Rs 82.85 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as traders await data for cues on the monetary policy.
Reliance Securities Ltd. expects the range for the session to remain between Rs 82.70 and Rs 82.90.
"Despite US CPI data intensifying, investor foresight accords more with frail labour-market figures," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.
U.S. retail sales and weekly jobless claims figures will dictate the pace of the dollar for the rest of the week. For USDINR, Rs 82.70 acts as a support, while Rs 82.95 a resistance, Sodhani said.
"After some hiccups in equities, (the) FPIs will start investing again and (the) FDI flows may continue to be supportive. So, overall, we believe that the given bounce should be seized by exporters to participate," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, said.
"On the view front, a bearish leg will soon unfold as the pair may encounter resistance near the (Rs) 82.90–83.00 zone and trend lower towards (Rs) 82.50 to 82.20 soon," Pabari said.