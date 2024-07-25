Rupee May Continue To Touch Fresh Lows As Dollar-Demand Rises

The Indian rupee may continue to depreciate further and hit new lows of 83.84 against the dollar, according to traders.

The local currency will likely weaken in the near term due to the greenback's demand from oil importers and unwinding in the USDJPY, according to traders and forex dealers. The Reserve Bank of India may prevent a runaway depreciation, though, with support from record-high foreign exchange reserves.

Most traders are expecting the rupee to fall to 83.84 against the greenback by early August. The broader range for the near term is 83.50–83.80 a dollar.

The rupee closed flat at Rs 83.70 against the greenback on Thursday. It had closed at a record low for the second consecutive session at Rs 83.71 on Wednesday, during which it fell to an all-time intraday low of 83.73. The currency has been touching fresh lows since Monday, according to data on Bloomberg.