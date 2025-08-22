Rising Consumption, Policy Support To Drive Indian Markets: Envision Capital’s Nilesh Shah

Emerging markets, particularly India, are poised for strong performance amid monetary and fiscal changes, Nilesh Shah, founder of investment management institution Envision Capital, said on Aug. 21. Speaking to NDTV Profit, Shah outlined two key catalysts behind this drive: successful inflation management in India and policy tailwinds.

“I expect India to get into a very strong mode of outperformance. Firstly, I believe that something which has been less celebrated over the years is essentially inflation targeting and inflation management. I have never seen India's inflation level so low and especially the inflation differential between India and the developed world,” he said.

Shah added that tariff changes and proactive fiscal measures will also contribute to this growth and stressed that India’s GDP growth could even surpass 7%.

“I think a combination of these two strong developments, one on the monetary side and the other on the fiscal and on the rest of the other initiatives…..I think are going to create very strong tailwinds for India and ensure that we not just sustain at maybe the 6% or 6.5 % growth rate, but we probably nudge well past 7 % and sustain there,” he said.

Regarding the next one year, Shah emphasised it was difficult to pinpoint exact returns for such a short period. However, he advised investors to maintain a realistic outlook of 10% to 15% annualised returns over a three-to-five-year horizon.