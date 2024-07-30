Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 36,053 Crore Market Cap Led By Reliance Industries, TCS
Market valuation of Reliance Industries fell nearly Rs 11,637.81 crore to Rs 20.45 lakh crore.
The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 36,053 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with Mumbai-based Reliance Industries Ltd. and information technology major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers, in line with a rally in equities. HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were among the gainers for the day.
The NSE Nifty 50 jumped 21.20 points, or 0.09%, to close ata freshh record high of 24,857.30 on Tuesday.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell nearly Rs 11,637.81 crore to Rs 20.45 lakh crore.
TCS lost Rs 10,227 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 15.92 lakh crore and Bharti Airtel Ltd. lost Rs 7,491 crore on Tuesday, with its market capitalisation falling to Rs 8.83 lakh crore.
The valuation of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 6,947 crore to Rs 12.25 lakh crore. Infosys Ltd. also added Rs 1,701 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 12.25 crore. L&T and the State Bank of India were also among the gainers in the session.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd. and L&T.