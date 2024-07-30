Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 36,053 Crore Market Cap Led By Reliance Industries, TCS

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 36,053 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with Mumbai-based Reliance Industries Ltd. and information technology major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers, in line with a rally in equities. HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were among the gainers for the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 jumped 21.20 points, or 0.09%, to close ata freshh record high of 24,857.30 on Tuesday.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell nearly Rs 11,637.81 crore to Rs 20.45 lakh crore.

TCS lost Rs 10,227 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 15.92 lakh crore and Bharti Airtel Ltd. lost Rs 7,491 crore on Tuesday, with its market capitalisation falling to Rs 8.83 lakh crore.