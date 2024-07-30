Sensex, Nifty End At Record Closing Highs Led By HDFC Bank, Tata Motors: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the third consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Tuesday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and NTPC Ltd.

Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,857.30, up 0.09% or 21.20 points, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 81,455.40, up 0.12% or 99.56 points.

"Nifty 50 has made a doji candlestick pattern, which indicates an indecisiveness between the bulls and bears," said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares. "A psychological level of 25,000 will continue to act as a strong barrier while immediate support is placed at 24,800, followed by 24,660."