RIL Q1 Results Review: Analysts Trim Earnings' Forecast As O2C Business Weighs

A weak first-quarter performance by Reliance Industries Ltd. has led to brokerages flagging downside risk to the company's earnings forecasts. The Mukesh Ambani-led company reported a sharp margin decline in its key oil-to-chemical business on a sequential basis, partially offset by slightly better petrochemical spreads and ethane cracker economics.

"The extent of the O2C decline and continued retail weakness was particularly disappointing," Citi said in a note. The brokerage has lowered RIL's fiscals 2025 and 2026 earnings-per-share forecast by 6% and 3%, respectively.

The telecom operations of the conglomerate will benefit from Jio's recent tariff hikes in the second quarter. The telco's revenue and operating profit were in line with street expectations, and since the average revenue per user was flat at Rs 182 for the fourth straight quarter, the tariff hikes will pull it up, Citi said.