Who Pulled The Nifty 50 Down?

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. contributed the most to the benchmark Nifty 50 falling nearly 9%, or 2,461.2 points, from the record high hit in late September. Reliance Industries and Infosys dragged the Nifty by 343.88 points and 122.56 points, respectively, according to data on the National Stock Exchanges.

Reliance Industries holds the third position with 8.16% weightage in the Nifty 50 index. Infosys has 0.64% weightage in the index.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. was the third top dragger of the Nifty 50. The index weighed 97.82 points on the benchmark index.

While most of the large-cap companies' stocks weighed on the Nifty 50 in the last one and a half months, gains in the State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra Ltd. Wipro Ltd. capped the losses.